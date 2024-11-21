Deal in place for Davis to sell additional 15 percent of Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis is selling off an additional chunk of the team one month after completing a deal with former NFL great Tom Brady for part of the club.

From left, Miami Dolphins vice chairman, president and chief executive officer Tom Garfinkel, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and Dan Marino talk on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Raiders owner Mark Davis has an agreement in place to sell 15 percent of the team to Silver Lake co-CEO and Endeavor chairman Egon Durban and Discovery Land Company chairman Michael Meldman.

Durban and Meldman would each purchase 7.5 percent of the Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The sale would not affect Davis’ role as controlling owner of the team.

Approval of the deal could come at the NFL’s owners meetings Dec. 10-11 in Dallas.

According to Sports Business Journal, Endeavor has agreed to divest from the William Morris/Endeavor Sports football representation business to comply with NFL conflict-of-interest rules. The league does not allow individuals with ownership interests to represent players.

Davis could not be reached for comment.

The latest sales agreement comes one month after the NFL approved a roughly 10.5 percent sale of the Raiders to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner and former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.

In those deals, Brady and Wagner each purchased 5 percent stakes in the Raiders, with Seymour purchasing a 0.5 stake.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X