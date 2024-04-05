Raiders mailbag: Is Michael Penix emerging as best QB option?

The Raiders have three weeks left to finalize a plan for the NFL draft, and fans are curious about the team’s thought process at several positions.

The Raiders have three weeks left to finalize a plan for the NFL draft, and fans are curious about the team’s thought process at quarterback, cornerback and offensive line.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Should Raider Nation become more comfortable with the idea of Michael Penix under center next season, or do you think they still have a shot at Jayden Daniels?

Vincent Bonsignore: The trade-up option will remain on the table until draft night, though expectations have to be realistic. Whenever you’re dealing with several teams, motivations and needs, that means multiple obstacles and dynamics that complicate the completion of a deal. It also doesn’t help that the teams with the top three picks need quarterbacks. No matter how badly the Raiders want to move up or how compelling their offers might be, it’s a moot point if the other teams aren’t open to making a trade.

So, yes, Michael Penix is perhaps the more likely option. Based purely on film and body of work, he is as good as any other quarterback in the draft. His primary drawback is his injury history.

JJ (@Joshie_Bo): Do you know whether the Raiders favor the draft or free agency for a cornerback?

Bonsignore: The Raiders have a starting cornerback job open opposite Jack Jones and alongside Nate Hobbs. The hope is that Jones, who played well when he arrived in Las Vegas in November, continues to develop and Hobbs stays healthy for the balance of the season. That is a pretty good foundation for a starting group. They also have Jakorian Bennett, who is entering his second season, and veteran Brandon Facyson. The sense is, they will let the draft play out before perhaps turning back to free agency for help. Veterans such as Xavien Howard, Adoree Jackson and Stephon Gilmore are still available.

happyJ303(@jasonjones303): How real is the possibility that the Raiders will roll with Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell at quarterback and fill all the other holes before the season?

Bonsignore: The signing of Minshew was a pretty good indication the Raiders are at least preparing for the possibility that they don’t land a quarterback in the draft. It isn’t the most ideal scenario, but it’s in the realm of possibility.

The Raiders Bring Me Pain (@ny_raiders): What does the depth chart look like at right guard and right tackle?

Bonsignore: If the season started today, Thayer Munford would be the starter at right tackle and Jordan Meredith at right guard. The tackle depth consists of Dalton Wagner and Jalen McKenzie. At guard, D.J. Fluker and Ben Brown are on the roster.

Ken Adkins (@Ken_n_SA): The Raiders need to extend safety Tre’von Moehrig. When do you think that will happen?

Bonsignore: Would not rule out an extension this summer.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Will the Raiders make it an interesting and exciting draft or might we see ho-hum boring stuff?

Bonsignore: Interesting.

