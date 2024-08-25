Raiders mailbag: Is trading quarterback an option?

Raiders fans have plenty of questions, among them the possibility of trading backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell and the status of a rookie linebacker.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) gathers his teammates for a two-point attempt against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders wrapped up their preseason Friday with a 24-24 tie against the 49ers. Now the focus turns to trimming their roster from 90 players to the league-mandated 53-player maximum by Tuesday.

Raiders fans have tons of questions as a result. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Eric Galvan (@eg720): Barring injury, are the Raiders now done with Aidan O’Connell? Also, I thought Carter Bradley looked pretty solid this preseason. Any chance he jumps O’Connell as the No. 2?

Vincent Bonsignore: Absolutely not.

The Raiders may not have a top-line quarterback in place — getting one will be a focus as soon as this season ends — but an argument can be made that O’Connell and Gardner Minshew give the Raiders two serviceable starters and two excellent backups. It’s not a worst-case scenario by any means.

Why would you want to move on from a capable quarterback who is one play away from being the starter? The Raiders certainly aren’t.

Bradley showed growth in the preseason finale against the 49ers, but he appears headed to the practice squad, where the Raiders can continue to invest development time into him.

Bryce Jurkovac (@Jurky88): We got a sample size of Gardner Minshew in preseason. Do you think he has the capability/confidence to use every piece of the Raiders’ offense? Do you think, with what the Raiders have right now, they’ll make playoffs?

Bonsignore: Well, that is the biggest question of all, right? Anyone who said they have a definitive answer is probably lying, though.

Minshew’s history is a quarterback who flashes serviceable, winning traits but is prone to clunker performances that put his teams in bad spots.

If he can mitigate the low points — and there is nothing to suggest he can’t if he is disciplined and plays within himself and the game plan — he is capable of playing good, solid football and being a contributing asset more often than not.

If he can’t, the Raiders will end up riding a roller coaster this year. It’s up to Minshew to determine what journey the Raiders take.

Glenn Phinazee (@gphinazee): What is the deal with Tommy Eichenberg?

Bonsignore: The rookie linebacker from Ohio State is dealing with an undisclosed injury that has sidelined him the entire preseason. It’s an unfortunate break for a player the Raiders are high on. There is no indication this will be a lingering issue, but until he gets back on the field, it’s fair to be concerned.

Antaeus (@c3_maz): Should the Raiders trade O’Connell to give him a fresh start and ride with Nathan Peterman and Bradley?

Bonsignore: Given the likelihood of the Raiders playing multiple quarterbacks this year — either for injury or performance purposes — trading a quarterback who has already shown he can be a serviceable asset off the bench makes no sense.

It’s a long season. O’Connell is worth far more to the Raiders than whatever draft compensation they would get by trading him. With no starting quarterback jobs available, you’d be looking at a low draft pick in return. Not worth it.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Was Gardner Minshew the right choice?

Bonsignore: As close as the decision turned out to be, the best way to answer it is TBD.

Andrew Dee (@andrewdee03): Is a wild card a genuine possibility?

Bonsignore: If Minshew (or O’Connell) can provide 12 to 13 games of solid to above-average quarterback play, the Raiders will be in a strong position to win the nine to 10 games necessary to make a wild-card run.

