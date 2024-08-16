Raiders mailbag: Questions about depth, offensive line

Raiders fans have plenty of questions heading into the second week of the preseason. Should the team be concerned about depth at a couple of positions?

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) pressures wide receiver DJ Turner (19) while he carries the ball during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders host the Cowboys on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in their second preseason game. Soon after, Antonio Pierce is expected to decide on a starting quarterback between Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.

But quarterback isn’t the only decision facing the Raiders. Fans have questions about everything from depth to rookie guard Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Which area of depth is a bigger concern, the offensive line or the secondary?

Vincent Bonsignore: The absence of left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson during training camp, and the emergence of rookie tackle DJ Glaze, has shed a positive light on the Raiders’ depth along the offensive line.

It’s been years since the Raiders had quality veterans in backup roles, but that is exactly what they have in Andrus Peat and Cody Whitehair, who have filled in for Miller and Powers-Johnson throughout camp. Ideally, Miller and Powers-Johnson return to full practice soon, but if either return is delayed, the Raiders feel good about their depth.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have a great situation brewing at right tackle with Thayer Munford and Glaze, with one as the starter and the other as a key backup.

Cornerback doesn’t appear as deep, at least not in experience. Jakorian Bennett had had an excellent camp and seems to have a firm grip on a starting job alongside Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones.

The prolonged absence of Brandon Facyson creates uncertainty behind them, though. If healthy, he’s a natural as a veteran role player. But for the second straight training camp, he’s missed significant time with an injury. Last year he appeared in just three late-season games as a result.

Given his latest setback, how much can the Raiders count on him?

That means rookies Decamerion Richardson and MJ Devonshire could be in line for early playing time, if they’re ready to shoulder that responsibility.

Kenny Nauta (@kennynautajr): Do you think Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce are planning to add some veteran depth to the defense?

Bonsignore: Cornerback could be a spot they look at. The Raiders will certainly be scanning the waiver wire come cut-down day for potential help across the board. That doesn’t mean the Raiders have many pressing needs, but if there are better available options, they will certainly have interest.

TWade (@cheecho6): I know Jack Jones can be a threat returning the ball on kickoffs, but I was surprised to see him back there in practice Wednesday night. Isn’t the risk of an injury greater than the reward of having him in that role?

Bonsignore: Injuries are always a concern in these situations, but Jones is so dynamic with the ball, and so willing to return kicks, that it is something he and the Raiders are interested in. Knowing how persuasive Jones can be, don’t be surprised if he gets his way and returns some kicks this year.

Timothy Elson (@bama_raider91) With Michael Gallup and Keelan Doss gone, will the Raiders bring in another receiver for depth? Or possibly bring back Hunter Renfrow?

Bonsignore: Maybe for a camp body, but the Raiders feel pretty good about where they are at wide receiver.

Renfrow is a no-go. He doesn’t really have a role on this team, so why would he, or they, even be interested?

Cory Radford (@CrownAndCigar): Why were we told Jackson Powers-Johnson and Kolton Miller would be short-term non-participants and now almost four weeks into camp they still aren’t practicing? Is there concern the Raiders will open against the Chargers with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, then a good Ravens defense, without the projected starting left side of the offensive line?

Bonsignore: No matter how optimistic teams are with injury or rehab timetables, human nature always wins. Miller’s recovery from surgery is going exactly as planned and expected. He’s not hurt, he’s just following the training staff’s rehab program. Powers-Johnson took a little longer than expected, but he did get cleared Wednesday and is now on a ramp-up schedule to get ready for the season. The Raiders are hopeful both will be back for the season opener. If not, they feel good about the depth they have with Peat and Whitehair.

Raider Nation (@RaiderSZN): Who is the most important player that the Raiders need to re-sign?

Bonsignore: Malcolm Koonce. Nate Hobbs. Tre’von Moehrig.

A Araya (@artaraya): Tyree Wilson has had all offseason to work on hand-fighting skills and learn at least one more rush move. Yet he still seems to only bull-rush from the one preseason game they’ve played. Are you seeing the same in practice and scrimmages? Should we just go ahead and move him inside?

Bonsignore: Working on something in the offseason is different from implementing it in a game, especially a preseason game. It’s going to take Wilson time to refine all those new skills, but also it takes full games and seasons to utilize them in a way that becomes an advantage.

