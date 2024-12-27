Raiders mailbag: What are some potential Plan B options at QB?

The Raiders face a lot of questions this offseason. One important one is what will they do if they can’t take one of the top two quarterbacks in April’s draft.

The Raiders head to New Orleans on Sunday to play the Saints in one of their last two games of the season.

The team will be focused on building off last week’s win over the Jaguars, while many fans’ eyes will be on the NFL draft board.

Another win would cause them to tumble down the order and push them further away from Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami (Florida), the top two quarterback prospects in the draft.

Raiders fans have plenty of questions about how things could play out. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): If the Raiders lose out on drafting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, what are the other feasible options at quarterback?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders, like 31 other NFL teams, are just beginning their deep dive into this year’s draft class.

It’s possible that other quarterbacks not named Ward or Sanders begin to emerge as attractive options once the evaluation process revs up.

One possibility is Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who is contemplating whether to declare for April’s draft. Milroe had an impressive 2023 season but regressed this year after the team’s coaching change from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is another passer that could work his way into the conversation.

As far as the veteran free-agent market, Vikings standout Sam Darnold would make a lot of sense for the Raiders if Minnesota doesn’t retain him.

JasonNV (@just_jason007): What in-house free agents should we lock up this offseason?

Bonsignore: Great question. We wrote about that here.

ledtear (@ledtear): Do you think it is more likely that if the Raiders end up somewhere between (pick No. 6) and 13 in the draft, they trade up for a quarterback? Or do they again forgo a rookie quarterback in the first round?

Bonsignore: To be clear, the lowest the Raiders can pick is 10th. But expect them to push hard for a trade up if they land outside of the top three.

They learned last year how difficult it is to move up the draft board, however. Whether they can is all dependent on if they can find a willing trade partner.

Expect the Raiders to select the best player available if they can’t trade up. They could circle back to quarterback in later rounds, or be involved in the free agent or trade markets.

I_Am_BS03 (@I_Am_BS03): Earlier this offseason, (coach) Antonio Pierce said they wanted a quarterback who is mobile, can support the running game and throws downfield accurately. Do you think (Texas quarterback) Quinn Ewers or Milroe fit their system?

Bonsignore: Milroe is an interesting name.

He had a difficult year, but he has a big arm and can move well. That gives him a chance to be a high-end NFL quarterback if he can put it all together.

Ewers could be a potential name to watch in the second round.

Rory (@rordog27): What do you think the chances are of the Raiders bringing back linebacker Robert Spillane? If they don’t, what kind of market do you see for him as well as what kind of contract he would get?

Bonsignore: Spillane feels like a high priority for the Raiders, but he will have a market. It remains to be seen if he’d prefer to go to a team that’s closer to contending for a Super Bowl.

