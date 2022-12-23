Raiders mailbag: What are the chances of getting Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Josh Jacobs (28) for a run before failing to reach the end zone for a two-point conversion attempt during the second half of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) congratulates running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the first half of an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks on as running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels yells to his players on the field versus the New England Patriots during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders travel to frigid Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Saturday night. With both teams 6-8 and needing a win to keep their playoff hopes intact, this is basically an elimination game. Raiders fans have plenty of questions as Week 16 begins.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

UNIT (@tee_cee7): What are the chances the Raiders can land Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson?

Vincent Bonsignore: First, he would have to hit free agency, and with the Ravens holding plenty of cards to avoid that — including hammering out a new deal before free agency begins, or applying the nonexclusive or exclusive franchise tags on him — one would think it’s a long shot he hits true free agency. But if it did happen, the Raiders probably would have to come up with an offer that matches or exceeds the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns.

Steve G. (@GladsonSteven): Your thoughts on the Raiders signing Josh Jacobs to a new contract? Your genuine thoughts on Derek Carr’s future with the Raiders? Sadly, he has taken the heat for many of the Raiders’ problems.

Bonsignore: The Raiders talk a lot about populating their roster and locker room with players who love football, work accordingly, are available, perform at a high level and show leadership qualities. Josh Jacobs embodies all those things. Obviously, the financials have to line up, but it’s hard to believe the Raiders would let someone like that walk out the door. It sends the wrong message.

As for Carr, the final three games are huge for him to show he belongs with the Raiders long term and that the $40 million he will be guaranteed by remaining on the roster immediately after the Super Bowl is a justified expense. As of right now, the sense is those questions have not been answered. All options are on the table regarding what direction the Raiders will take at quarterback.

Trent Blasingame (@TrentBlasingame): Any chance coach Josh McDaniels is aware that, by taking his foot off the gas pedal on offense and playing prevent defense in the second half, he’s coaching the team out of the playoffs?

Bonsignore: This is a tricky one, as there have been times this season when fans complained that the Raiders were too aggressive when they were ahead and didn’t lean more heavily on the run game. And just as many complained that the Raiders were too conservative by relying too much on the run game when they had the lead, rather than being aggressive in the passing game. Not to oversimplify things, but it’s pretty obvious the key is execution over actual play calling. They win when they execute at a high level in the run and the passing game, especially in the second half. When they don’t, they put themselves in vulnerable positions.

Also, fans complained when the Raiders went to an aggressive press-man cover scheme two weeks ago against the Rams, rather than playing more of a prevent cover scheme.

Teams solve a lot of problems simply by guys doing their job.

JK (@jdka97): Is Divine Deablo expected back this season? What was his injury?

Bonsignore: His injury was listed as a forearm, but it was pretty serious. It might not be realistic to think he will play again this season.

Rmac (@Rmac82437314): With Derek Carr not playing well this season, the Raiders can still cut him and his salary. Also, does Josh Jacobs get an extension or franchise tag? How do you see them navigated while still building a team with little cap money?

Bonsignore: Even with Carr’s $34 million 2023 cap hit accounted for, the Raiders are projected to have $34 million in cap space next year. That will grow to $63 million if they move on from him, so there are ways to continue to build and keep Jacobs.

Gilbert Gonzalez (@ggonz_94): When will the Week 18 game be announced? Some people have travel plans and might need to adjust.

Bonsignore: All games for Week 18 are still to be determined. The NFL will announce that week’s schedule — with two games played Saturday and the rest Sunday — after Week 17.

Derrick (@RaiderNut4life): Which free agents do you think the Raiders will bring back?

Bonsignore: Too early to tell on all of them, but quick glance: Josh Jacobs, Mack Hollins, Andrew Billings, Rock Ya-Sin, Duron Harmon.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.