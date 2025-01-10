Raiders mailbag: Who are the front-runners for coaching job?

Raiders fans have a lot of questions after the team fired coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco this week.

With the 6th pick of the NFL draft, the Raiders select …

It’s been a busy few days for the Raiders, who fired coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco and will be filling each position for the third time since 2022.

Their fans have lots of questions as a result.

Here’s a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Łunaticø (@Lakeshow4Life9): Is anyone considered the front-runner for the Raiders’ coaching job?

Vincent Bonsignore: The Raiders will be diligent in their search, with new minority owner Tom Brady having a big say in the direction they take. It’s too early to start identifying a clear front-runner.

But based on multiple people with knowledge of the process, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll are high on the Raiders’ list. Johnson was set to interview with the club Friday, and Carroll is scheduled to talk with the Raiders next week.

Momentum for both candidates has been building throughout the week.

In Johnson’s case, there is an understanding that he has other coaching opportunities around the NFL, some that offer a better quarterback situation. The Raiders’ selling point will be the presence of Brady, the new stabilizing force in football operations, and a significant financial and support commitment. The Raiders understand this might take a couple of years, so building a long runway for a young coach will be important.

Carroll, 73, is viewed as the type of experienced leader the situation calls for right now. He is a proven program builder, enjoys and embraces the rebuild process and would not be dissuaded by the quarterback quandary. His track record of building strong teams and coaching staffs are highly valued.

His age is a slight concern, but he is still as energetic and active as ever and looking forward to a new challenge. Don’t be surprised if he brought along a protegee who would eventually take over.

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): Let’s say the Raiders don’t draft a quarterback in the first round. Are there any later-round quarterbacks that catch your eye? What about free agency?

Bonsignore: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe. Syracuse’s Kyle McCord.

Doc Holliday (@MarkPinnix): What role or job title do you see Tom Brady having?

Bonsignore: As part of the Raiders’ ownership group, Brady is not allowed to have an official title. But there are no rules in terms of the role he can play or the influence he is expected to have as the eventual leader of football operations.

The recent moves to fire Pierce and Telesco are examples of Brady’s new voice. He’s clearly wiping the slate clean and beginning the process of building the Raiders’ football leadership group in his vision. His voice and impact will continue to grow.

Larry Buhay (@LarryBuhay): Has the entire Raiders’ coaching staff been fired?

Bonsignore: Not officially. And there is just as good a chance that some stay onboard as all of them moving on. That will be a decision for the new coach.

But there is always an understanding in these situations that current coaching staff members should begin looking for new landing spots.

Peelonmusk.eth (@Caliking0530): What are the chances the Raiders bring back Jon Gruden?

Bonsignore: Never say never. But that would be a shocker.

Ed Helinski (@MrEd315): Will the Raiders hire a general manager or coach first?

Bonsignore: Not a lot of clarity on that. A lot could be determined by the feedback they are getting from the coaching candidates. Or Brady might want to bring in a preferred general manager who then assists in the coaching search.

