Raiders mailbag: Will Josh Jacobs get a new contract?

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As the Raiders and their fans await the start of training camp, information is growing more and more limited.

But the questions remain plentiful.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Philip Marshall (@Pmarshallii123): Why are the Raiders not paying Josh Jacobs like one of the best players on the offensive side of the ball? Do they really think letting him go and trying two or three running backs that aren’t proven are gonna help us win games?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: It’s more of a league-wide running back pay issue than anything personally directed at Josh Jacobs, whose $10.09 million salary for 2023 leaves him tied for eighth in total cash payouts among running backs this year and within $1 million of the third spot. His base salary is tied for the third highest in the NFL. Even if he and the Raiders agree on a long-term extension, don’t expect the base salary to increase by much, if at all.

In terms of replacing Jacobs if he holds out, there is no doubt that would be a big risk. But there is data and analytics to show teams can successfully replicate the production of one premier back through the efforts of a combination of runners. Often times that happens at a considerably reduced total payout compared to the premier back.

Not saying the Raiders subscribe to that theory, but safe to say they are aware of all the numbers and evidence.

Brandon (@luminos1977): Any info on training camp setup this year? Will they be inviting PSL holders? General public?

VB: Nothing yet other than the start date of July 25, when the veterans are scheduled to report. Over the last couple of years, though, the Raiders have opened various practices to their ticket holders.

One suggestion: Dress for the weather, which will be hot!

I (@AINTnothinNICE): In your opinion, which defensive player will take the biggest leap from last year to this year?

VB: A handful of players come to mind: In the secondary, cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tre’von Moehrig could be in line for big steps forward. Also, linebackers Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson looked good in OTA’s. Keep an eye on second-year defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

Texas Raider Fan (@raider_texas): Does our defense look better?

VB: It looks different, with new additions on the defensive line and secondary. And there are some holdovers that give fans have reason for hope. So in some ways, the answer is yes, it does look (potentially) better. Need a few games to make that determination, though.

Donny (@DonnyGill): Are we rolling with Aidan O’Connell?

VB: O’Connell, the Raiders rookie from Purdue, looked good during the offseason. But he has to show he’s capable of being the undisputed No. 2 before you can even consider him a starting candidate.

VENGENCE0_0 (@VENGEANCE0_): Have you got any news on Marcus Peters?

VB: If anything happens between the Raiders and the veteran cornerback, it will happen right before training camp.

