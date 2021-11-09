Raiders make it official: Add veteran wide receiver

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Raiders made it official Monday, signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

The 34-year-old long-ball threat will help fill the void left behind by Henry Ruggs, whose ability to stretch the field was a key part of the Raiders’ offense.

“We are excited about getting another speed element out there to be a complement to what we are trying to do on offense,” Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said.

Jackson agreed to terms with the Raiders on Sunday after clearing waivers last week. He started the season with the Los Angeles Rams. But his playing time was limited, and he and the Rams agreed to an amicable split.

With the Rams, Jackson caught eight passes for 221 yards and a touchdown, proving he is still a viable big-play threat.