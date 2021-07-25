Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp

The Raiders put rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and veteran cornerback Isaiah Johnson on the physically unable to perform list Sunday, two days before the start of camp.

Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) catches a pass during warm ups before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a diving catch past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Divine Deablo runs during Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Also, undrafted free agents Darius Stills, a defensive lineman, and Devery Hamilton, an offensive tackle, were put on the nonfootball injury list.

All four players count toward the Raiders’ 90-man training camp roster. Camp begins Tuesday.

Deablo, a third-round pick from Virginia Tech, and Johnson were present throughout the offseason program but did not participate in on-field activities because of undisclosed injuries.

Stills and Hamilton were full participants during organized team activities.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden will talk with the media Tuesday. He’s expected to provide an update on all four.

