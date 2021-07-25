Raiders make roster moves before start of training camp
The Raiders put rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and veteran cornerback Isaiah Johnson on the physically unable to perform list Sunday, two days before the start of camp.
Also, undrafted free agents Darius Stills, a defensive lineman, and Devery Hamilton, an offensive tackle, were put on the nonfootball injury list.
All four players count toward the Raiders’ 90-man training camp roster. Camp begins Tuesday.
Deablo, a third-round pick from Virginia Tech, and Johnson were present throughout the offseason program but did not participate in on-field activities because of undisclosed injuries.
Stills and Hamilton were full participants during organized team activities.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden will talk with the media Tuesday. He’s expected to provide an update on all four.
