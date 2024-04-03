Raiders’ Mark Davis sees net worth increase again on Forbes list

Raiders owner Mark Davis’ net worth has skyrocketed from an estimated $500 million in 2016 to $2.3 billion this year, according to Forbes’ billionaires list.

Raiders owner Mark Davis introduces Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco as coach and general manager during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Raiders owner Mark Davis’ net worth has surpassed $2 billion for the first time.

Davis’ net worth has skyrocketed from an estimated $500 million in 2016 before the Raiders’ relocation talks to Las Vegas began to $2.3 billion this year, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaires list.

That makes Davis the 1,476th richest person in the world, as of Wednesday afternoon, after his net worth jumped $400 million from the $1.9 billion it was valued at last year by Forbes.

Davis, 68, inherited majority ownership of the franchise when his father, Al Davis, died in 2011.

The Raiders were worth $761 million when he took control and are now worth $6.2 billion, according to Forbes. The monetary gains are mainly due to Mark Davis relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas, leading to the construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders also struck more than a dozen founding sponsorship deals with an array of companies, mainly of the gaming sector, after moving to Las Vegas.

The franchise bought the 55.6 acres that its Henderson headquarters sits on for $6 million from the city in 2018 and sold it in 2020 for $191 million in a leaseback deal.

Davis also bought the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces in 2021 from MGM Resorts. The Aces won their second consecutive championship last season and are among the favorites to win the title this season.

The Aces became the first team in WNBA history to sell out their season-ticket allotment entering the 2024 season.

