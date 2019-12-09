Raiders’ Maurice Hurst almost scores after interception

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst gets chased down by Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to deny him a touchdown return in Sunday’s 42-21 loss.

OAKLAND, Calif. — The most dangerous tackler after an interception is usually the player who threw the pick.

Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst learned that lesson the hard way Sunday in Oakland’s 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

On the first drive of the game, Hurst came up with an interception when teammate Dion Jordan tipped a ball thrown by Ryan Tannehill at the Oakland 21-yard line and settled into the hands of Hurst.

With a bevy of blockers in front of him, Hurst appeared on his way to his first career interception touchdown return.

But Tannehill never gave up on the play and fought through the Raiders’ blocking brigade to slam into Hurst and drag him to the ground at the Titans’ 24.

“I was hoping for (a touchdown),” Hurst said. “I looked to my right, I didn’t see anybody, but I guess the quarterback came back and made a good play.”

Hurst said the last time he carried the ball that far was in high school.

“I played a little bit of running back,” he said. “But my skills weren’t displayed today.”

