Raiders’ Maxx Crosby hit with fine by NFL

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been fined by the NFL for sequence the league believes falls under the taunting category.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and Raiders defensive end Solomon Thomas (92) greet each other before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The NFL’s emphasis on taking taunting out of the game has cost Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby $5,809,

The league docked Crosby that amount for conduct it considered unsportsmanlike last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. During a sequence in the game, Crosby attempted to hand the football to Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams after a play in which the two players were entangled.

Crosby was not penalized for the incident during the game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.