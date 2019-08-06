Raiders missing Antonio Brown as Rams come to town

On Tuesday, the Raiders held their ninth practice of training camp. For the eighth time, wide receiver Antonio Brown did not participate.

NAPA, Calif. — Another day. Another absence.

On Tuesday, the Raiders held their ninth practice of training camp. For the eighth time, wide receiver Antonio Brown did not participate. A foot condition long considered minor has been serious enough not only to sideline him but keep him from camp headquarters over recent days, as he pursues evaluation and treatment.

It’s one thing to miss eight practices. It’d be another to miss the next two.

The Raiders will host the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday and Thursday for a pair of joint practices before their preseason opener Saturday at RingCentral Coliseum. For months, the expectation is Brown would not participate in any of the club’s four exhibitions. These joint practices, however, were viewed as a meaningful barometer for the regular season.

Intensity heightens in intersquad scrimmags. There is more contact, more competition and overall faster tempo when facing a different team running different concepts. This is especially vital for the starting offense, which can work extensively in a controlled environment while its quarterback wears a red, non-contact jersey.

These reps against the Rams cannot be minimized.

If absent again, Brown would miss out.

“It’s good to go against a different scheme,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I really enjoy it and especially when it’s two really professional teams that aren’t trying to prove their manhood or prove their toughness to each other. Obviously, football is a physical game, but when there are just fights and brawls, I think that’s pointless.

“But when you can get good, physical, hard, fast work against a different scheme, that kind of stuff is invaluable, honestly. I think it’s more valuable than a preseason game if I am just going to be honest. Doing these joint things, you get different situations. A third-down situation, you get some of (defensive coordinator Wade) Phillips’ stuff. You get first-and-10 versus this personnel, and you get this look and that look, different blitz patterns and things like that. You are getting more reps, and it’s way more valuable than a preseason game to me.”

Back in the spring, Brown was not expected to participate in the preseason.

Whether that plan has changed, given the missed practice time, is unclear.

Brown is an All-Pro wide receiver who has exceeded 100 receptions for six consecutive seasons. Missing camp like this in most years might seem negligible. But given Brown is acclimating to a new offense and a new offense is just as importantly acclimating to him, this isn’t most years.

On Tuesday, there was sloppiness throughout the period. A miscommunication between Carr and wide receiver Tyrell Williams spoiled a potential touchdown on fourth down, thus ending the drive.

“Derek changed the play late and probably had a little misunderstanding there with his wide receiver,” coach Jon Gruden said. “We’ve got to make the corrections.”

That sort of thing can happen in August. No problem.

It can’t come September when the Raiders open their season with two home divisional games before, because of a quirk in their schedule, not playing again in Oakland for 48 days until Nov. 3. This new-look offense — 240 of Carr’s 381 completions in 2018, or 63 percent, were to players not on the roster today — can ill-afford any delay to find its rhythm.

The Raiders have not provided indication Brown’s foot issue will impact his Week 1 availability.

More than a week ago, people familiar with the situation characterized the ailment as “minor.” There has been no word of anything different. All the missed time, however, certainly is not ideal.

Not for Brown. Not for this team.

With each day and every absence, frustration builds for both.

