Raiders News

Raiders missing starting linebacker against Giants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2023 - 12:03 pm
 
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warms up on the field before an NFL game between the Raide ...
Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warms up on the field before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders will be without one starter and three key reserves against the Giants on Sunday.

Starting linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) and rotational players on fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion), tackle Thayer Munford (neck) and linebacker Luke Masterson (concussion) are all sidelined and inactive on Sunday.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, who was questionable this week with a hand injury, has been cleared to play.

Also inactive is quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback.

Other Raiders inactive are defensive tackles Isaack Rochell and Byron Young.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.

