Raiders missing starting linebacker against Giants
Raiders linebackers Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson are out for the Raiders on Sunday against the Giants
The Raiders will be without one starter and three key reserves against the Giants on Sunday.
Starting linebacker Divine Deablo (ankle) and rotational players on fullback Jakob Johnson (concussion), tackle Thayer Munford (neck) and linebacker Luke Masterson (concussion) are all sidelined and inactive on Sunday.
Linebacker Robert Spillane, who was questionable this week with a hand injury, has been cleared to play.
Also inactive is quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the Raiders emergency quarterback.
Other Raiders inactive are defensive tackles Isaack Rochell and Byron Young.
