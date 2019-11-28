Raiders move practice indoors due to field conditions

Nickel corner Lamarcus Joyner gets in some reps during Wednesday’s indoor session and appears close to a return to the lineup after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

After suffering a blowout loss against the Jets, the Raiders look towards a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs who are coming off a bye week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 17-3 following a bye. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders moved practice off site on Wednesday because of poor field conditions at the team facility after heavy rain in the area.

Players and coaches were loaded up on buses from team headquarters and got a police escort to what coach Jon Gruden joked was a “secret location” near the facility in Alameda.

“We took advantage of a great facility and we got a lot of reps, a lot of teaching done and we’ll be back at it out here (on the field) tomorrow.”

The team should have a better idea at that point about the status of nickel cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Gruden said Joyner has a good chance to play Sunday.

“We hope to have him back,” Gruden said. “He took some turns today and got the gameplan. He’s been out a couple weeks, which has really been a big deal for us. When you lose two safeties, your nickel and some linebackers, it’s tough.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.