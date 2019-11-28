49°F
Raiders

Raiders move practice indoors due to field conditions

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2019 - 4:05 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders moved practice off site on Wednesday because of poor field conditions at the team facility after heavy rain in the area.

Players and coaches were loaded up on buses from team headquarters and got a police escort to what coach Jon Gruden joked was a “secret location” near the facility in Alameda.

“We took advantage of a great facility and we got a lot of reps, a lot of teaching done and we’ll be back at it out here (on the field) tomorrow.”

The team should have a better idea at that point about the status of nickel cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Gruden said Joyner has a good chance to play Sunday.

“We hope to have him back,” Gruden said. “He took some turns today and got the gameplan. He’s been out a couple weeks, which has really been a big deal for us. When you lose two safeties, your nickel and some linebackers, it’s tough.”

