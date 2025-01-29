Raiders’ new coach retains 1 coordinator from previous staff

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll is keeping one of the team’s coordinators on his first coaching staff in Las Vegas.

Raiders special teams coach Tom McMahon holds up his sideline notebook as he instructs the special teams unit during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon reviews his playbook with players from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon is expected to remain with the Raiders in the same role on new coach Pete Carroll’s staff next season, according to a source familiar with the decision.

McMahon has been the club’s special teams coordinator the last three seasons. Carroll will be the third coach he’s worked for in that time. McMahon was also on staff under Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders have two of the best specialists in the NFL in punter AJ Cole and kicker Daniel Carlson.

Carroll said Monday that while he wants to bring in some coaches he’s worked with in the past, he also hoped to retain some holdovers from Pierce’s staff.

“I’m hoping that we can maintain some of the terrific coaches that are on the staff, too, so we can have the benefit of the insights that they bring and the continuity that they can generate for us,” Carroll said. “So it’s a combination of people that we’re looking for.”

McMahon, 55, has previously been a special teams coordinator for the Rams, Chiefs, Colts and Broncos.

