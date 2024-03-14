Raiders’ newcomers drawn to culture created by Pierce, Crosby

The Raiders’ two major free-agent additions said coach Antonio Pierce and edge rusher Maxx Crosby played a role in them coming to Las Vegas.

During his introductory press conference, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins says his desire to play with defensive end Maxx Crosby was the main reason he chose to play with the Raiders.

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins shows his jacket featuring blackjack hands while talking to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins arrives talk to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins shows his jacket featuring blackjack hands while talking to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

New Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins talks to the news media at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Antonio Pierce and Maxx Crosby’s partnership as the pied pipers of the Raiders’ way is beginning to pay dividends.

Free-agent signings Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew said Thursday the presence of Pierce and Crosby played a significant role in drawing them to Las Vegas.

Wilkins, a dominant interior defensive lineman, counts Crosby among his favorite NFL players. Wilkins looks forward to partnering with Crosby to wreak havoc up front for the Raiders.

“There’s one big reason that I definitely wanted to come here and that’s number 98,” Wilkins said of Crosby. “He’s obviously a heck of a player and I’ve got a lot of respect for who he is as a player, how he operates and plays. I’m excited to be his teammate.”

Wilkins is also excited about working in the welcoming environment Pierce has cultivated. The Raiders’ attitude change once Pierce was put in charge caught Wilkins’ eye in Miami, where he played the last five seasons.

“The big thing is be yourself,” Wilkins said. “And I’m such a character, such an animated, sick, twisted individual. I just love the game, I love the grind and you just feel that here. Just people who love ball. Just great energy. And you can tell everyone is just accepting of (who) everybody is and everybody is just already themself. And you can tell that just playing against the Raiders.”

Minshew, the vagabond quarterback with an off-beat but distinctive nature, immediately felt at home with the Raiders. That’s because Pierce encourages players to embrace their individualism while still creating strong team chemistry.

“One of the first things I saw coming in here is be you, be yourself,” Minshew said. “To have the confidence to do that, I think, is huge. I think when you have that confidence, you can play a lot better and have a lot more fun.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.