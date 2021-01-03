57°F
Raiders

Raiders’ Nicholas Morrow back for season finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 
Updated January 3, 2021 - 12:36 pm
Raiders outside linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim ...
Raiders outside linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Starting linebacker Nicholas Morrow is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday when the Raiders play their season finale against the Broncos in Denver.

Morrow (COVID-19) was sidelined last week against the Miami Dolphins but was ruled good to go on Sunday. Safety Jeff Heath, who was activated from the injured reserve list this week, also will be on the active roster.

However, safety Erik Harris, who missed the Dolphins game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, is on the inactive list. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) is also out against the Broncos. And, as expected, right tackle Trent Brown and left guard Denzelle Good are both on the inactive list.

For Brown it marks the end of a frustrating season in which he played just four full games and only a handful of plays in another due to an early season calf injury, COVID-19 and the knee injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s finale.

Brown is expected to be replaced in the starting lineup by backup Sam Young, with Brandon Parker serving as the swing tackle. Good is down with an ankle injury and is expected to be replaced by rookie John Simpson.

The other inactives are quarterback Nathan Peterman and cornerbacks Amik Robertson and Isaiah Johnson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

