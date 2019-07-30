Raiders nose tackles Hankins, Ellis look like ‘different guys’

Johnathan Hankins’ first outing in pads was far more conventional this year than in 2018.

NAPA, Calif. — Johnathan Hankins practiced just twice in nine months before the Raiders suited him up last September for the hottest home game in Denver Broncos history. The 320-pound nose tackle took the field following a 91-degree kickoff at 5,280 feet altitude, his first career game at high elevation.

This year, Hankins’ first test in pads was more conventional.

The Raiders held their first padded practice of the offseason Monday. Hankins, who signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract in March, seems poised to build off his 2018 campaign. The same goes for fellow nose tackle Justin Ellis, who missed 10 games last season.

Hankins arrived on the fly in 2018, joining the Raiders following a foot injury to Ellis. He received a locker assignment on a Wednesday, practiced on that Thursday and Friday, and then was flown to Denver.

Re-signing Hankins was an offseason priority.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther sees the difference in him, now that Hankins has spent a full offseason with the Raiders rather than training as a free agent.

“He’s come back in great shape,” Guenther said. “He looks like a different guy than last year.”

Same goes for Ellis.

The coaching staff barely saw him in action before he was injured early in the third quarter of the 2018 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. Oakland placed on him injured reserve, later designating him to return. Although he technically did, the prolonged recovery and rehab period impacted his physical conditioning.

Until now, he never truly came back.

“He looks like a different guy,” Guenther said. “He’s had a really good spring. He’s started off strong here in training camp, and I hope he keeps ascending.”

Notable

— Rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen (wrist), defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes (concussion), rookie defensive end Quinton Bell (undisclosed), wide receiver Antonio Brown (undisclosed) and rookie defensive tackle Ronald Ollie (undisclosed) missed Monday’s practice.

— Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman continued a daily rotation of who sees second-team quarterback reps. Glennon handled the action Saturday and Monday. Peterman comes up again Tuesday. The postion battle is expected to extend into the preseason.

