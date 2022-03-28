Raiders offensive line still under construction

The offensive line was a weak spot last season and among the position groups the Raiders were expected to aggressively address. But they mostly have been quiet.

Raiders offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) drills during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders guard Alex Leatherwood (70) looks on during practice at Raiders headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Raiders have checked off several offseason boxes with the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Chandler Jones and a slew of wide receivers, running backs and defensive linemen, but they’ve been particularly methodical along the offensive line.

On the surface that represents a bit of a surprise. The offensive line was a weak spot last season and among the position groups the club was expected to aggressively address. But aside from signing versatile backup Alex Bars and re-signing tackle Brandon Parker and guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, the Raiders have been quiet on that front.

There is still time in the next phase of free agency and the draft to tinker, but Raiders coach Josh McDaniels hinted that just as much focus will be on getting more out of players already on the roster.

“I think we have a lot of players there that are not at their ceiling yet, and our job as coaches will always be to try to maximize the players that we have,” McDaniels said. “So there’s a lot of ways to improve.”

One player in particular is Alex Leatherwood, the Raiders’ first-round pick, 17th overall, in 2021. Selected to play right tackle, he was moved to right guard four games into the season. And while he struggled more than he played well, McDaniels said his future is still bright.

“He’s an important part of it,” McDaniels said.

And presumably better off for the experience last season — the good and the bad.

“His second year is going to feel like his second year, not his rookie year,” McDaniels said. “Because he was in there a lot. He played a lot of snaps.”

The question now is, does Leatherwood remain at right guard or move back to the position he was selected to play?

“We’re going to try to give him an opportunity to earn a role that’s his best fit, and that’s the best fit for the Raiders,” McDaniels said. “We know what he was drafted for … but ultimately what we want to do at the end of the day is to put the best five guys out there to protect the quarterback and run the football and be physical.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.