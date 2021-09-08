Raiders offer alternate vaccination screening for fans attending Monday’s game

Raiders fans who are unable to utilize the Clear Health Pass app to store their vaccination information now have an alternative to attend Monday’s game versus the Baltimore Ravens.

Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle, from left, owner Mark Davis, and CLEAR'S senior vice president of sports and entertainment Jerome Pickett, participate during a press conference announcing safety protocols for fans attending Raiders home games, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle, left, and CLEAR'S senior vice president of sports and entertainment Jerome Pickett, participate during a press conference announcing safety protocols for fans attending Raiders home games, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Those with tickets to Monday night’s game who are under the age of 13 or are partially vaccinated, have a foreign vaccination card or don’t have the Clear app can verify their vaccination status at the stadium by providing the following documents.

— For parents with minors: the parent or guardian’s government issued ID and a original paper vaccination card, a government or medical service provider PDF or photocopy of their vaccine card or a digital vaccination card.

— Adults: A government issued ID and a original paper vaccination card, a government or medical service provider PDF or photocopy of their vaccine card or a digital vaccination card.

Fans can complete the process in person before Monday, with screening available in Lot B of Allegiant Stadium from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans who are fully vaccinated can attend the game and not wear a mask. Fans who are partially vaccinated or are between the ages of 2 and 12 can attend the game, but must wear a mask.

Per Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive, medical and religious exemptions will not be accommodated to bypass the vaccination requirement.

Vaccinations will be offered at Allegiant Stadium on game days and those who receive their first shot can attend that day’s game, but will need to wear a mask.

“Obviously we did the vaccination plan in order to make everyone feel that they’re safe and that it was an environment where they could really enjoy themselves,” Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said Wednesday. “They can celebrate the team and their friends gathering in a way that they remember and a way that they love to do. So, we’re proud that we’ve gone down that road and been a leader in the NFL that way.”

