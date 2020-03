Raiders decline their 2020 option to play in Oakland, it’s full stream ahead to Las Vegas

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders have officially cut ties with Oakland after declining their option to play the 2020 season at the Oakland Alameda Coliseum, according to a source close to the team.

They are set to being next season at Allegiant Stadium, their new home in Las Vegas.

