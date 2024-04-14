Raiders offseason workouts set to begin Monday in Henderson

The Raiders will be back at work Monday in their Henderson facility for the first day of their offseason program under new coach Antonio Pierce.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks with reporters during an AFC coaches availability at the NFL football owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Raiders open their first offseason program under new coach Antonio Pierce at their practice facility in Henderson on Monday.

Participation is voluntary, but recommended. It’s divided into three phases. The first starts Monday and consists of two weeks of strength and conditioning, physical rehabilitation and meetings. The second spans three weeks and includes on-field workouts without live contact that are limited to a walkthrough pace.

The final four weeks consist of 10 days of organized team activities, which can feature 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills between the offense and defense without live contact. The Raiders will also hold a mandatory veteran minicamp.

Their OTAs are May 20, 21, 23, 29, 29 and 31 as well as June 3-6. The Raiders’ minicamp will be June 11-13.

