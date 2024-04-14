68°F
Raiders News

Raiders offseason workouts set to begin Monday in Henderson

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks with reporters during an AFC coaches ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, center, talks with reporters during an AFC coaches availability at the NFL football owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) Raiders center Andre James (68) Raiders wide receiv ...
Raiders draft series: Roster breakdown, biggest needs on offense
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL ...
Tom Brady says he’s ‘not opposed’ to playing again, mentions Raiders
Raiders offensive linemen, from left, Jermaine Eluemunor (72), Greg Van Roten (70), Dylan Parha ...
Raiders mailbag: Is team done adding on the offensive line?
Raiders’ QB options in 2024 draft: Is Pac-12 product fallback option?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2024 - 10:40 am
 

The Raiders open their first offseason program under new coach Antonio Pierce at their practice facility in Henderson on Monday.

Participation is voluntary, but recommended. It’s divided into three phases. The first starts Monday and consists of two weeks of strength and conditioning, physical rehabilitation and meetings. The second spans three weeks and includes on-field workouts without live contact that are limited to a walkthrough pace.

The final four weeks consist of 10 days of organized team activities, which can feature 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills between the offense and defense without live contact. The Raiders will also hold a mandatory veteran minicamp.

Their OTAs are May 20, 21, 23, 29, 29 and 31 as well as June 3-6. The Raiders’ minicamp will be June 11-13.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

