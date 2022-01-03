47°F
Raiders optimistic for Darren Waller’s return against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayro ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a big catch and run past Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) in the first half during an NFL football game on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at AT&T Stadium, in Arlington, Texas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia seemed optimistic Monday that Darren Waller will return to practice this week, which would put him on track to play against the Chargers on Sunday night.

Waller has missed the last five games with a knee and back injury and spent last week on the COVID-19 list. Waller was expected to go through some COVID-19 related cardio protocol on Monday.

Depending on how that went, he might be back on the field on Wednesday when the Raiders begin preparation for the Chargers.

“If we get him for Wednesday’s practice … then we’ll really be excited about what Thursday and Friday could possibly look like,” Bisaccia said.

The Raiders believe Waller needs at least a couple of practices under his belt before he can realistically play in a game.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

