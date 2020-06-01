Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks out on George Floyd, protests

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests across the country, Raiders owner Mark Davis speaks out.

(Las Vegas Raiders via Twitter)

Raiders owner Mark Davis expressed anger in a statement issued Sunday about the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the on-going protests across America.

Davis said he understood of the resulting protests while also urging restraint from protesters.

The Raiders twitter account tweeted the following statement:

“To watch a man be murdered by a uniformed police officer kneeling on the man’s throat for 9 minutes while three uniformed police officers either assisted or stood by watching is disturbing in too many ways. To be honest I’m surprised that the resulting violence hasn’t been much worse. Emotions are high. The temperature is hot. And there is static in the air.

“But burning your brother’s house down is ultimately not the answer. Not only do we have to tell people there is something wrong. We have to come up with solutions. That’s the challenge in front of us. Not only as Americans. But as human beings.”

