Raiders players talk unity after shooting of Jacob Blake

Raiders receiver Zay Jones sent out “prayers to those people that are affected by” the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his lawyer.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones stretches during an NFL training camp practice in Henderson on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Detroit Lions did not practice Tuesday, opting instead to protest for racial equality after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times Sunday by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

But the Raiders returned to the practice field Wednesday.

“I think our team has done a great job, starting with coach (Jon) Gruden, on handling those situations,” wide receiver Zay Jones said. “We had (meetings) together over the summer on the importance of it. Everyone sees the priority of it.”

On Wednesday, Jones sent out “prayers to those people that are affected by” the shooting of Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his lawyer, Ben Crump. Leagues still are trying to figure out how to advocate for social justice during an arduous summer during which George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed in police-involved incidents.

The NBA postponed its three games Wednesday amid a protest by the Milwaukee Bucks, who did not take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic as they campaign for justice on Blake’s behalf.

Jones said “we’re all affected by it, in a sense,” but believes the greatest thing during trying times is unity.

“(We need to) come together and continue to have those conversations on ways to help,” he said.

Added defensive end Arden Key: “Like any other situation, especially with Coach Gruden, we’re going to sit down and have a discussion about it and see what us, as an organization, can do to better the world.”

Brown practices

Offensive tackle Trent Brown participated Wednesday in a practice for the first time since training camp began this month. Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Tuesday that Brown was “in a process with the trainers,” and that “we’ll see him pretty soon.”

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota did not practice Wednesday. Neither did cornerback Trayvon Mullen nor wide receiver Tyrell Williams (torn labrum).

Offensive lineman Denzelle Good didn’t practice Tuesday but returned Wednesday.

White impresses

Former UNLV linebacker Javin White continues to impress.

The undrafted rookie intercepted Nathan Peterman on Wednesday while covering tight end Foster Moreau downfield, making for one of the most exciting moments of practice. White has drawn rave reviews during camp from Gruden and defensive coordinator Paul Guenther as he competes for a roster spot.

“This guy, to me, is as good of a prospect from a college free agent that I’ve seen in a long time,” Guenther said this month. “He communicates. He can run. He’s really understanding the defense. Once we get the pads on … we’ll see what he can do.”

