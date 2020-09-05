Raiders Podcast Rewind: Team chaplain Randall Cunningham

Every Wednesday, as part of her “Vegas Nation: Takeaways” podcast, host, producer/videographer Heidi Fang talks to a Raiders player or personality. This week Fang talks with Raiders’ team chaplain and former NFL QB Randall Cunningham. This has been edited for length.

Heidi Fang: You’re the Raiders’ team chaplain. What is it like, the day-to-day of that position for you?

Randall Cunningham: Well, right now it’s really difficult because of coronavirus. So we’re trying to figure it all out, with all of the testing and trying to keep guys from getting infected. … I’m at church and I have to go to work every day. So I can’t just be at the facility every single day. So right now I’m like from a distance praying and just waiting until it comes time that we can really get together.

HF: How did it come about that the Raiders approached you about this position?

RC: Ex-NFL Raider,Napoleon Kaufman,is a pastor up in the Oakland area. He was the chaplain and he said, ‘Brother, the Raiders are moving to Vegas and I’m handing them to you. You’re going to be their chaplain.’ And I said, ‘Oh really?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if I have time for it.’ So I started praying. And then, when I was asked to do it, when the time came around, I said, ‘yeah, I’d be glad to do it.’ So I’m trying to figure out a Bible study for them on a Monday morning and then try to get to the chapel service on a Saturday night, and try to appoint people in the different cities that I have relationships with to share with them, because I probably will not be traveling with them.

HF: As a successful former quarterback in the NFL, how do you think the Raiders are equipped at the position with Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota?

RC: They are loaded. With Carr and Mariota, you have two guys, both believers. And I’ve been able to talk to both of them, They’re going to support each other. I think that’s what we had with Brad Johnson and I with the Minnesota Vikings, we were unified as two quarterbacks. We pulled for each other and I think that’s what you need in the NFL now, especially with COVID-19 because you gotta be prepared in-season.

HF: With the addition of rookie wide receivers Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs, what do you expect from Jon Gruden and the Raiders’ offense this season?

RC: I see there’s going to be a lot of competition and the cream will rise. I mean, you got Nelson Agholor from the Philadelphia Eagles, well known as a USC Trojan, first-round draft pick. You’ve got guys, so many talented players and the younger guys coming in, and the first-round picks that were on other teams that didn’t pan out. It takes a Jon Gruden to pull the best out of you. And I tell you what, once you’ve been with him a year or two, you get the second year in, oh, he’s going to turn you into a great player.

HF: What’s your assessment of the job Gruden has done as coach?

RC: I’m looking at him being right there as coach of the year. Hopefully he has all the support that he needs. I know that he has it from [Mike] Mayock and Mr. Davis.

HF: What about the absence of fans at Raiders game this fall?

RC: So the fans won’t be able to be in the bleachers, which is kind of crazy, but maybe there’s a way they could figure out to put some kind of video where it looks like there are a hundred thousand people. Because I’m gonna tell you something, Gruden will get pumped up with that. He’ll get his guys going.

HF: As a Las Vegas guy, you’re a resident here, what does it mean to this city to have an NFL team?

RC: Well, with Marcus Arroyo coming from Oregon and being at UNLV, we now have a feeder team to the Raiders. And then to have the Raiders here, and then have Jon Gruden and Mark Davis, I mean, it’s like, wow, we’re really building something. So we’re building our community. We’re expanding the horizon here.

The real estate in the future is going to be worth so much. And you know, with so many people moving from California, I think having an NFL team and having a great hockey team and a wonderful WNBA women’s basketball team, it’s like, we’re doing great things here. Thank God we’ve got professional boxing with guys like Shawn Porter, who lives here locally, and [Floyd] Mayweather. It’s just amazing what’s happened here in Vegas. Football is just adding a cherry on the top.

Heidi Fang can be reached at hfang@reviewjournal.com. Download the Vegas Nation podcasts three times a week at www.LVRJ.com/podcasts. More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.