Raiders prized rookie cleared to practice

The Raiders have taken the rookie defensive end off the PUP list, paving the way for his Raiders debut.

Las Vegas Raiders NFL football draft pick defensive end Tyree Wilson speaks at his introductory news conference Friday, April 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The Raiders have taken rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson off the physically unable-to-perform list, paving the way for their prized rookie to finally get on the field.

Wilson, who the Raiders selected with the seventh pick overall in the NFL draft last April, suffered a season-ending foot injury last November while playing for Texas Tech and has been sidelined ever since.

Wilson was unable to work out for teams prior to the draft, including at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the Raiders medical staff cleared him relative to his draft selection. The approval came with the understanding Wilson faced a continued rehabilitation process that would sideline him during the Raiders’ entire offseason program and at least a portion of training camp.

The Raiders, convinced of the long-range potential of the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wilson both as a pass rusher and edge setter, were okay with the delayed start to his career given a skill set many pegged worthy of a top-five pick.

Initially, Wilson is expected to spell starting defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, with the three pass rushers almost certainly playing together on known passing downs at some point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.