Raiders promote running back, lose wide receiver to IR

The Raiders rewarded a running back by signing him to the active roster Tuesday, while a wide receiver went on the injured reserve list.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders, 19-17. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The performance of running back Sincere McCormick over the past two weeks has earned him a promotion from the Raiders’ practice squad to the 53-man roster.

McCormick was elevated to the active roster for the past two games as a fill-in for injured running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. In 17 carries, he gained 97 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry, igniting a Raiders running game that has been dormant all season.

The Raiders (2-10) rewarded McCormick by signing him to the active roster Tuesday.

“This is a dude who is earning more reps,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after Friday’s loss to the Chiefs. “The way he is playing for us and running tough, physical, hard-nosed, bouncing off fresh legs. I mean, looking at our running game, it is the best we have had in a long time.”

In a corresponding move, the Raiders put wide receiver DJ Turner on the injured reserve list. Turner suffered a leg injury against the Chiefs.

