Raiders promote running back, lose wide receiver to IR
The Raiders rewarded a running back by signing him to the active roster Tuesday, while a wide receiver went on the injured reserve list.
The performance of running back Sincere McCormick over the past two weeks has earned him a promotion from the Raiders’ practice squad to the 53-man roster.
McCormick was elevated to the active roster for the past two games as a fill-in for injured running backs Zamir White and Alexander Mattison. In 17 carries, he gained 97 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry, igniting a Raiders running game that has been dormant all season.
The Raiders (2-10) rewarded McCormick by signing him to the active roster Tuesday.
“This is a dude who is earning more reps,” Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said after Friday’s loss to the Chiefs. “The way he is playing for us and running tough, physical, hard-nosed, bouncing off fresh legs. I mean, looking at our running game, it is the best we have had in a long time.”
In a corresponding move, the Raiders put wide receiver DJ Turner on the injured reserve list. Turner suffered a leg injury against the Chiefs.
