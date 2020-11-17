Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
Raiders defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
The Raiders have placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.
Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner were added to the list Tuesday. It’s not clear whether the players have tested positive or are on the list as a result of contact tracing.
