Raiders

Raiders put 2 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2020 - 2:30 pm
 
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus ...
Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) stiff arms Las Vegas Raiders free safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) in the second quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) breaks a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive ...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) breaks a tackle from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) in the first quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders have placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner were added to the list Tuesday. It’s not clear whether the players have tested positive or are on the list as a result of contact tracing.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

