Raiders put backup QB Nathan Peterman on IR

Oakland Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws as Green Bay Packers' Markus Jones (59) defends during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders made a move to straighten out their crowded quarterback room on Monday.

Reserve Nathan Peterman was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury, the team confirmed in an email.

Cornerback Isaiah Johnson was also placed on the injured list to make room for the team to re-sign defensive end Josh Mauro and linebacker Kyle Wilber.

The moves leave three quarterbacks on the roster, a day after the team claimed former Browns starter DeShone Kizer off waivers from Green Bay.

Kizer joins Mike Glennon and incumbent starter Derek Carr on the active roster.

A report from Bay Area Newspaper Group says Peterman suffered an elbow injury.

Mauro originally made the 53-man roster on Saturday, but was released when Kizer joined the team on Sunday.

He has been listed as a starter at defensive end throughout the preseason after signing with the team as a free agent. Mauro has three sacks and 102 tackles in five seasons with the Cardinals and Giants.

Wilber enters his eighth season with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 103 games, including 16 starts

The special teams ace spent last season with the Raiders, but was released last week.

