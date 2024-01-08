Raiders QB addresses future: ‘A lot of things are out of my control’

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t know what the future holds for himself and the team, but he’s looking forward to a healthy offseason.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles as he watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks off the field with center Andre James (68) against the Denver Broncos during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warms up beside wide receiver Davante Adams (17) as they battle the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) scrambles as he’s pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throw the football on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

This was not the season Jimmy Garoppolo expected. But maybe it was the one he needed.

Things never quite took off for the former 49ers quarterback after he was brought in to provide stability and experience to the Raiders in March.

Garoppolo was ultimately benched for rookie Aidan O’Connell halfway into the season. It was an unquestioned bruise to his ego. It also gave the veteran, coming off multiple years of injuries, time to heal. Garoppolo underwent foot surgery soon after signing his Raiders contract. He also had offseason shoulder surgery in 2022.

“That’s the one positive to come out of this, not going into rehab or surgery this offseason,” Garoppolo said. “That’s big time.”

Garoppolo wasn’t cleared to begin football activities until passing a physical just prior to the start of training camp this year at the end of July. He still wasn’t 100 percent.

The Raiders had him on a pitch and practice count to ease him back into things.

“It was tough throughout training camp, I can’t even lie,” Garoppolo said.

He never once used it as an excuse. Nor will he use the injury as a crutch for the shaky play that cost him his starting job. But in his heart, he knew he was dealing with a situation that held him back more than he imagined it would.

“It was tricky. It was different than any injury I had in the past,” Garoppolo said. “You don’t realize — I mean, you’re on your feet obviously every day — it’s just a little thing that nags you.”

Not playing gave him more time to focus on getting better. He felt right somewhere in November.

“We got to a good point where the last couple of months I haven’t even thought about it,” Garoppolo said. “The rehab went well, and I finally feel like myself again.”

That led to Garoppolo flashing a huge smile Monday. By no means was he happy with the way the season played out. But he’s looking on the bright side. He can dedicate his offseason to his craft rather than rehab.

“Oh yeah,” Garoppolo said. “The body’s feeling great. Really credit to the strength staff and everybody for helping me out. I’m happy with where I’m at.”

What Garoppolo’s future holds is up in the air for now. He is under contract with the Raiders through the 2025 season, although there are mechanisms in place to allow the team to move on from him this offseason.

A lot will depend on the club’s search for a coach and general manager. The Raiders’ new brain trust will decide whether Garoppolo will be brought back for $24.2 million next year, or whether they will cut ties and pay him just his $11.25 million roster bonus for 2024.

“I’m pretty open,” Garoppolo said. “A lot of things are out of my control. I’ve been in situations like that before, so I’ve learned you’ve just got to roll with the punches a little bit. Whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. You’ve just got to make the best of your situation.”

Mostly Garoppolo just hopes to be an integral part of someone’s team. He appeared in just seven of the Raiders’ 17 games because of his benching.

“I just want to get back to playing, honestly,” Garoppolo said. “That’s why I play this game. I love to win. It’s honestly what I think I’m here for, just to go out there and get wins.”

Garoppolo impressed his teammates and coaches through the trying times this season. He remained an upbeat presence in the locker room and served as a veteran ally to O’Connell. Garoppolo was often the first person to greet the rookie on the sideline after drives.

No matter what happens moving forward, Garoppolo said he’ll back look at his time with the Raiders as a great experience.

“Built a lot of cool relationships in this building,” Garoppolo said. “The players, obviously. But just the people in this building. It’s a cool building. Good people to be around. And that’s the stuff you carry with you. That’s the stuff, you look back on the season, the little moments here and there, the fun stuff. I loved it, it was a weird year, don’t get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it.”

