Raiders rally to beat Ravens in OT before packed Allegiant Stadium
This was the Raiders’ first regular-season game before fans at Allegiant Stadium, and they watched the home team win it on a long touchdown pass.
Derek Carr completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
The dramatic season-opening victory before a national TV audience was the Raiders’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium before fans.
The Raiders nearly won the game earlier in overtime. They had a first-and-goal at the Ravens’ 1-yard line, but a false start on Alex Leatherwood pushed the Raiders back five yards. Then Derek Carr’s pass through Willie Snead’s hands in the end zone, and was intercepted by Anthony Averett.
That gave the Ravens a chance to win in sudden death, but Carl Nassib sacked Lamar Jackson forcing a fumble that was recovered by Raiders teammate Darius Philon.
Justin Tucker made a 47-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in regulation to give the Ravens a 27-24 lead. The Raiders’ Daniel Carlson answered that kick with a 55-yard with 2 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.