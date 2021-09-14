Raiders rally to beat Ravens in OT before packed Allegiant Stadium

This was the Raiders’ first regular-season game before fans at Allegiant Stadium, and they watched the home team win it on a long touchdown pass.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (25) during the second quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans stand for the National Anthem before the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as the Raiders take the field to host the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer as Bruce Buffer introduces the Raiders the Baltimore Ravens on ÒMonday Night FootballÓ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops the ball during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) upended by Raiders safety Trevon Moehrig (25) during the second quarter of the Raiders' season-opener against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders outside linebacker K.J. Wright (34) and Raiders inside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) go to stop Baltimore Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams (34) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders fans cheers during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

during the first quarter of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Derek Carr completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones with 3:44 left in overtime to give the Raiders a 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The dramatic season-opening victory before a national TV audience was the Raiders’ first regular-season game at Allegiant Stadium before fans.

The Raiders nearly won the game earlier in overtime. They had a first-and-goal at the Ravens’ 1-yard line, but a false start on Alex Leatherwood pushed the Raiders back five yards. Then Derek Carr’s pass through Willie Snead’s hands in the end zone, and was intercepted by Anthony Averett.

That gave the Ravens a chance to win in sudden death, but Carl Nassib sacked Lamar Jackson forcing a fumble that was recovered by Raiders teammate Darius Philon.

Justin Tucker made a 47-yard field goal with 42 seconds left in regulation to give the Ravens a 27-24 lead. The Raiders’ Daniel Carlson answered that kick with a 55-yard with 2 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

