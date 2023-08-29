106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders release 2 veteran wide receivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 9:47 am
 
Updated August 29, 2023 - 11:44 am
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs with the ball during the second half of a ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett runs with the ball during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game a ...
Raiders defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92) lines up during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) warms up prior to a preseason NFL Football ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) warms up prior to a preseason NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) has a pass deflected by Raiders cornerbac ...
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) has a pass deflected by Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas #57 plays during pre-season NFL football game against ...
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Drake Thomas #57 plays during pre-season NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Raiders are releasing wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Keelan Cole as part of their cut-down to the NFL maximum 53 players Tuesday.

Dorsett is a bit of a surprise, as the veteran speedster was expected to play a role as a field stretcher. If the Raiders opt to keep six receivers, the release of Dorsett and Cole could be good news for Kristian Wilkerson, who played well during the preseason.

Also, the Raiders are trading defensive tackle Neil Farrell to the Kansas City Chiefs for a sixth-round pick.

Farrell, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick by the Raiders, appears to have been beaten out by younger prospects. Among them, potentially, is Nesta Jade Silvera, a seventh-round pick this year from Arizona State.

In addition, the Raiders have released linebacker Drake Thomas, cornerback Sam Webb, safety Jaquan Johnson and defensive lineman Isaac Rochell.

Thomas is a bit of a surprise considering how well he played in camp and during the preseason. If he clears waivers, he is expected to be added to the Raiders’ practice squad.

Webb, an undrafted free agent, spent last season with the Raiders. Rochell played one game for the Raiders last season after being released by the Browns.

Johnson played last season with the Bills. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal during free agency.

The other three are strong possibilities to be added to the practice squad.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
Raiders make a surprise cut at linebacker
Raiders make a surprise cut at linebacker
3
Trial date set for ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI
Trial date set for ex-NFL player Marshawn Lynch, charged with DUI
4
Who will make the Raiders’ roster? Here’s our prediction
Who will make the Raiders’ roster? Here’s our prediction
5
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Raiders face difficult decisions as cut-down day approaches
Raiders sign another running back, bring back linebacker
Raiders sign another running back, bring back linebacker
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
3 takeaways from Raiders’ preseason home win over the 49ers
3 takeaways from Raiders’ preseason home win over the 49ers
With joint practices done, Raiders’ preseason opener all about youth
With joint practices done, Raiders’ preseason opener all about youth
Raiders rookie linebacker making a push for roster spot
Raiders rookie linebacker making a push for roster spot