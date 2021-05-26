Raiders release offensive lineman ahead of OTAs

The second-year pro out of Rutgers spent last season on the team’s practice squad.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Sam Young (70, left) and offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour stretch with teammates during warm ups at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kamaal Seymour is no longer a part of the Raiders’ organization after he was released with a non-football injury designation.

The offensive tackle signed with the Raiders last April after going undrafted out of Rutgers and spent the season on the practice squad.

He re-upped with the team on a reserve/future deal in January. The move comes as many of the Raiders’ players arrive at the team facility for OTAs

The non-football injury designation means he suffered an injury away from the facility.

Veteran offensive lineman Patrick Omameh was signed by the Raiders on Monday after playing in six games for the team last year and one for the Chiefs. He has made 58 starts over eight NFL seasons and fills a spot vacated by Seymour on the roster.

Omameh played at Michigan from 2008-12.

