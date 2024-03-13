Raiders release veteran wide receiver, save cap space

The Raiders moved on from one of their veterans on offense, opening up some cap space for the team next season.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are releasing veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow thanked Raiders fans for their support in a post on X Wednesday morning.

Renfrow became a fan favorite and a productive slot receiver after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards.

His production dropped off the past two years because of injuries. He also proved to be a poor fit in former coach Josh McDaniels’ offense. Renfrow had 330 receiving yards in 2022 and 255 in 2023.

Renfrow was owed a nonguaranteed $11,153,000 for the 2024 season. His release will save the Raiders $8,210,000 in 2024 cap space, though that could grow to $11,882,000 if they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction.

