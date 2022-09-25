Raiders remain winless after loss to Titans
The Raiders are still searching for their first win after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
This is the third straight loss for Las Vegas, giving the Raiders an 0-3 record.
Derek Carr threw for 303-yards and two touchdowns.
