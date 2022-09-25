Raiders remain winless after loss to Titans

The Raiders are still searching for their first win after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) breaks into the open field past Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch over Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates a touchdown with Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) in the first half during an NFL football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) and Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashad Weaver (99) in the first half during an NFL football game on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates a big play in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller signs autographs before the start an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller, left, and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau warm up before the start an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

NASHVILLE — The Raiders are still searching for their first win after a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

This is the third straight loss for Las Vegas, giving the Raiders an 0-3 record.

Derek Carr threw for 303-yards and two touchdowns.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.