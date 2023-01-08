Raiders report card: Mostly bad grades in season-ending loss

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) is slow to get up after being sacked during the second half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

How the Raiders performed in a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: D

A forgettable first half — Kansas City led 24-3 at halftime — saw quarterback Jarrett Stidham throw an awful telegraphed pass into double coverage for an interception. The Chiefs turned that into seven points. He also fumbled late in the first half, a miscue Kansas City cashed in for three points. Stidham was sacked six times because of an overmatched offensive front. Penalties hurt the Raiders, including a first down being wiped away via a Dylan Parham hands to the face call with the Raiders driving into Kansas City territory before Stidham’s fumble. In his second career start, Stidham completed 22 of 36 passes for 219 yards with one touchdown and the one pick. His scoring pass went to Hunter Renfrow from 11 yards long after the game had been decided. Davante Adams ended his first season with the franchise by catching five passes for 73 yards.

Defense: D

Kansas City engineered a 98-yard scoring drive to go up 21-3 in the second quarter, helped by two penalties (roughing the passer and offsides) from Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished 18 of 26 for 202 yards and a score. The Chiefs did all their damage in the first 30 minutes and cruised thereafter. They tallied 349 total yards, including 168 on the ground. Crosby and Clelin Ferrell had sacks for the Raiders, and Luke Masterson led them with nine tackles. Duron Harmon added seven.

Special teams: A

Daniel Carlson made field goals of 54 and 38 yards, and punter AJ Cole had himself a day by averaging 61 yards on two punts. One, a 63-yarder, was downed at the Kansas City 2-yard line.

Coaching: F

The final game of a 6-11 season for coach Josh McDaniels and his staff. This is where the Raiders must look in the mirror first when evaluating all that went wrong. McDaniels has countless decisions to make to build a roster even close to competing with a side like the Chiefs in the AFC West. That’s who the Raiders are chasing, and they’re not in the same zip code.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal