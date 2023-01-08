Raiders wrap season with loss to Chiefs
The Raiders wrapped the season with a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders wrapped the season with a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
They finish the season 6-11, third in the AFC West.
In his second NFL start, quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 219 yards and one touchdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.