Raiders wrap season with loss to Chiefs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated January 7, 2023 - 5:15 pm
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown while being tackled by ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown while being tackled by Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan displays a sign during the first half of a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raider ...
A fan displays a sign during the first half of a NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the f ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders punter AJ Cole, center, huddles with place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper T ...
Raiders punter AJ Cole, center, huddles with place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) comes up short on a touchdown pass under pressure from ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) comes up short on a touchdown pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent Mc ...
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) looks to make a tackle during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Raiders fans holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin before an NFL g ...
A Raiders fans holds up a sign in support of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) motions after breaking up a touchdown pass int ...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) motions after breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15 ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) gets tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid ( ...
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) gets tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) while running the ball during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates a touchdown catch during the fir ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates a touchdown catch during the first half of a NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defe ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball past Raiders defensive end Ma ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball past Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the second half an NFL game against the Kansa ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on during the second half an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13 ...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gestures first down after a run against the Kan ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) gestures first down after a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Th ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) as he runs out of bounds during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon ...
Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws a pass during the first half an NFL game against ...
Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) throws a pass during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders durin ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Raiderettes perform during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Ja ...
The Raiderettes perform during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the first hal ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) misses a pass in the end zone under pressure fro ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) misses a pass in the end zone under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) carries the ball against the Raiders during ...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) carries the ball against the Raiders during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Darr ...
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) breaks up a pass intended for Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) dives to a tackle against Kansas City Chiefs q ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) dives to a tackle against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with teammates du ...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half an NFL game against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx C ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during t ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as his teammate tight end Tra ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball as his teammate tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) look on during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leaves the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Raiders leave the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant ...
The Raiders leave the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs takes pictures with fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs takes pictures with fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), from left, defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and d ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87), from left, defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), take the field before the start of a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Haml ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller, wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, signs items for fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs comes off the field after warming up before an NFL game at Allegi ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs comes off the field after warming up before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan signs items for fans before an NFL game at Allegiant S ...
Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan signs items for fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan dangles a helmet from the stands before an NFL game between the Raiders and Kansas City C ...
A fan dangles a helmet from the stands before an NFL game between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wears a shirt for Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wears a shirt for Buffalo Bills’ defensive back Damar Hamlin before an NFL game between the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler takes photos with fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Sta ...
Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler takes photos with fans before an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Raiders wrapped the season with a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

They finish the season 6-11, third in the AFC West.

In his second NFL start, quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 219 yards and one touchdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

