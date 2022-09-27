Raiders report: Cornerback enters concussion protocol

For the third straight week, a Raiders starter, this time cornerback Nate Hobbs, has been placed in concussion protocol after taking a big hit.

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) is helped off the field by trainers during the second half of an NFL game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders’ cornerback Nate Hobbs is in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game against the Titans after taking a big hit, coach Josh McDaniels confirmed.

Hobbs has emerged as a consistent performer for the Raiders in the secondary, following up a stellar rookie season with a solid start to his sophomore campaign.

This marks the third straight game the Raiders have had a starter enter the league’s protocol for head injuries.

Center Andre James was injured on the final offensive play of the opener against the Chargers and missed the last two contests.

He did return to practice in a non-contact jersey on Thursday and Friday, but has not been fully cleared.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was injured late in overtime of the Week 2 loss to the Cardinals. He did not play against the Titans.

Other than Hobbs, the Raiders left Tennessee fairly healthy.

“I have no other information on anybody,” McDaniels said. “It wasn’t a big list of guys that were dinged yesterday, so we’ll know more obviously when we get in (the facility on Monday).”

Confusing play explained

McDaniels said the defense made a good play on wide receiver Davante Adams during Sunday’s game when it looked like Adams and tight end Darren Waller were both in the same area of the end zone.

“The design ultimately wasn’t for them to be kind of close. But again, they had a say in that too the way they played it and defended it decent,” McDaniels said. “I thought Derek (Carr) made a good effort to try to still give us an opportunity to score. But no, the design, we don’t ever really want spacing to be that way.”

Waller attempted to catch Carr’s pass. It went off his hands and fell incomplete in the end zone.

Adams was behind Waller and appeared frustrated the ball never got to him.

“We were moving the pocket a little bit and Davante kind of got caught inside the guy, and really, he was going to the corner, but the guy was making life a little difficult for him,” McDaniels said. “And then Darren was screaming across the back line like he was supposed to.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.