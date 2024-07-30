Raiders report: Cornerback still confident despite erratic rookie year

Jakorian Bennett is making a strong case in training camp to be the Raiders’ starting outside cornerback after going through growing pains as a rookie last season.

Raiders defensive end TJ Franklin (57) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) run to new spots for drills during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Jakorian Bennett is feeling pretty good about himself after an exceptional first week of training camp at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

Not that the Raiders’ second-year cornerback ever wavered in his belief that he could excel at the NFL level.

“I wouldn’t say I lost my confidence, because at the end of the day I know who I am and I know what I can do,” Bennett said of an inconsistent rookie season. “Things happen, and you learn from them. I came to this camp knowing what to expect. I knew what my weaknesses were, and I tried to strengthen those and make my strengths even stronger.

“I’m just going to continue to be who I am and never forget that I’m a dawg and I’m going to always be a dawg.”

Bennett has been one of several defenders doing plenty of barking on the practice field by making big plays. He’s making a strong case to win the job to start outside on the corner opposite Jack Jones.

But the Maryland product insists his inspired play isn’t directed at anyone but himself.

“I’m not trying to show anyone anything,” Bennett said. “My teammates know who I am and what I can do. They see the work I put in. They believe in me, and I believe in myself. At the end of the day, I feel like if your teammates believe in you why wouldn’t you believe in yourself?”

His teammates have expressed a trust factor in Bennett on the field after he struggled to find consistency last season. He was drafted in the fourth round and started the first four games, playing nearly even snap in the first three. Through a combination of injury and inconsistency, he saw a dramatic reduction in playing time as the season progressed and didn’t see a defensive snap despite being active for the final three games.

“I don’t like how the media attacked him,” starting slot cornerback Nate Hobbs said. “I’m going to say right now he’s going to be very pivotal for us, and I really don’t want to see you guys attacking him like you (have been). He’s a great player. Young, but he has a drive you don’t see in people his age.”

Another receiver

The Raiders continue to look for help at wide receiver after the unexpected retirement of Michael Gallup last week.

Terrell Bynum was signed Monday, several days after the team brought in a familiar face in Keelan Doss.

Bynum spent last season on the practice squad of the Chargers, where new general manager Tom Telesco was in charge.

The Raiders place linebacker Darien Butler on waivers with a failed physical designation.

Too much sauce

Hobbs said he enjoyed watching “Receiver” on Netflix, but doubts that producers will ever turn their attention to cornerbacks.

“Turnt,” Hobbs said of how he would describe the potential show, drawing laughs from reporters.

In the end, Hobbs half-jokingly conceded it might be a great idea that just never happens because of the raw personalities at the position.

Missing time

Rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is still not practicing with the team, but he’s expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list soon.

“It stinks because he was doing so well,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Monday. “As much as anything, it’s knowing what a combination feels like with the guy next to you. That part of the game is where we have to catch up as much as anything.”

Play of the day

After a weekend of silly social media posts about a muppet puppet, Raiders rookie Trey Taylor had a chance to turn the attention back to his play on the field.

The safety had tight coverage on receiver Jeff Foreman when a pass by Antony Brown hit Foreman in the hands and popped in the air. Taylor kept his eyes on the ball as it popped free and intercepted the pass. The concentration level was topped only by his ability to keep his feet inbounds.

