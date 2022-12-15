Raiders report: Depth added to depleted offensive line

The Raiders have called in reinforcements for a depleted offensive line with starting right guard Alex Bars nursing a knee injury and reserve John Simpson having been released.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rolls through a drill with coach Kennedy Polamalu instructing and running back Brandon Bolden (34) looking on during practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates after catching a two point conversion with Denver Broncos offensive guard Netane Muti (52) in front of Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, in Denver, CO. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have called in reinforcements for a depleted offensive line with starting right guard Alex Bars nursing a knee injury and reserve John Simpson having been released last week.

Netane Muti was signed off the Broncos’ practice squad and is doing his best to learn the Raiders’ system.

“It’s a huge opportunity to come in and play whatever role they need from me and do it to my fullest,” Muti said Wednesday after his first practice with the team. “Mentally, it’s a challenge. Yesterday I was in Denver and now I’m here. I had to learn everything last night. Just going through and getting plays, it’s a quick turnaround. I’m just trying to hone in on the playbook right now.”

Fortunately for the former Fresno State player, he had ex-Bulldogs Derek Carr and Davante Adams helping him out.

“The more the merrier,” Adams said.

Muti was also teammates with Raiders practice squad lineman Sebastian Gutierrez with the Broncos during training camp, so he has had a tutor as he tries to get up to speed. He credited assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons with putting in extra time, too.

Muti, a 2020 sixth-round pick and Tonga native, has played in 19 games and made four starts. He will add depth to a line that recently lost Simpson, who saw 56 offensive snaps in Thursday’s loss to the Rams in his first action since Week 2.

“Those (decisions) are tough,” coach Josh McDaniels said. “(General manager Dave Ziegler) and I have spent a lot of time talking about the roster in general. John did some really good things here, and (we) just felt like we’re going to give some other guys some opportunities now.”

Bars did not practice Wednesday because of the knee injury that forced him out of Thursday’s game in the first quarter. If he can’t play Sunday against the Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders could move Jermaine Eluemunor to right guard and give rookie Thayer Munford the chance to start at right tackle.

Injury report

Running back Josh Jacobs was a limited participant in practice with quad and hand injuries. He appeared to have two fingers taped together on his right hand after suffering an injury to his pinkie during Thursday’s game.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) missed practice. Putting in limited practices were Eluemunor (wrist, oblique), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), guard Dylan Parham (knee), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) and cornerback Sam Webb (illness).

Next man up

Linebacker Jayon Brown was placed on injured reserve, and linebacker Divine Deablo isn’t ready to return even though he’s eligible to come off IR.

McDaniels said undrafted rookie linebackers Luke Masterson and Darien Butler will have a chance to step into larger roles, along with linebacker Curtis Bolton.

The team added former Broncos linebacker Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad to join linebacker Austin Calitro, and McDaniels said both are possibilities to be called up.

“Your depth becomes really important … in November and December,” McDaniels said. “That’s why it’s important to try to look at the roster on the whole as 69 guys, not 53, because at the end of the day, we’re going to need a bunch more than 53 to complete the season.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.