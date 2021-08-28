Raiders report: Gruden not expecting Bay Area welcome party

The Raiders will return to the Bay Area on Sunday for the first time since relocating from Oakland to Las Vegas before the start of last season when they play a preseason game against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden responds to questions from members of the media at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Preseason

at a glance

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

■ Saturday — Off

■ Sunday — Preseason game vs. 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif., 1 p.m.

■ Monday — Off

■ Tuesday — Off (Rosters reduced to 53 by 1 p.m.)

Quote of the day

Raiders coach Jon Gruden drew a big laugh at his news conference on Friday when asked about the emotions of the trip.

“I don’t think there is going to be a parade or anything like that,” he joked.

Gruden said the real importance of the game is to get one last look at his younger players in advance of Tuesday’s final roster cutdown to 53 players.

“We all have great memories there, no doubt,” he said. “I’m just looking forward honestly to seeing these young guys compete. We’re going to play a lot of our young players and finish this evaluation process and hopefully come out healthy and try to find a way to win the game in the process. That’s what we’ve been up to.”

Camp complete

The Raiders entered regular-season mode on Friday, meaning the media is no longer allowed to watch the full practice sessions.

With training camp officially wrapped up, Gruden said he was happy with the amount of work the team was able to get done.

He was particularly pleased with new offensive line starters Alex Leatherwood and Andre James getting through without missing any practice time

“We have gotten better,” Gruden said. “We got a chance to look at them. (Henry) Ruggs and (Bryan) Edwards have had no injuries. We got a chance to look at them. They’re young players. Damon Arnette has had a way better training camp. And Tre’von Moehrig, John Abram; these guys haven’t missed time, so we’ve had a chance to develop players. That’s all that coaches can do.

“We can draft and we can trade, and we can sign guys. But at the end of the day, coaches are here to develop players, and I’m really excited about the job our staff has done. I’ve seen some of these young guys really get better. Even Nate Peterman is taking advantage of these chances and gotten better as well.”

Peterman is expected to once again take all the snaps on offense during Sunday’s game. Starter Derek Carr will be held out of action for precautionary reasons. Backup Marcus Mariota is not yet 100 percent. Gruden said Mariota would only be used in an emergency situation.

Injury report

Gruden said defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell is day-to-day and has a chance to play on Sunday.

He hasn’t been on the field for the Raiders since the end of the joint practices with the Rams last week.

Cornerback Keisean Nixon is still being evaluated with a leg injury and will not play against the 49ers.

Running back Jalen Richard remains in a walking boot on his left foot and has been using a scooter to get around the team facility.

Gruden said he is keeping some injury information secret because he doesn’t have to disclose anything officially until the regular season, but confirmed Richard has a foot injury.

“He’s going to be out for a little while longer. The only thing that happened on that front in a positive light is we’ve got a chance to look at (Trey) Ragas and (B.J.) Emmons, two guys we didn’t know much about. So we’re hoping he’s coming back for the season, but right now there’s a question for that.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.