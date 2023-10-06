Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to return for ‘MNF’

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared from concussion protocol and got in a full practice Friday ahead of Monday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo entered the NFL’s protocol after a loss to the Steelers on Sept. 24 and missed last week’s loss to the Chargers.

“It was a tough game,” Garoppolo said Friday of the loss to Pittsburgh and subsequent diagnosis. “Dealing with a lot of stuff, and we didn’t play our best. It was a weird situation. Had to get through it last week, but we made it through and we’re rolling now, getting ready for Green Bay.”

Garoppolo, who finished the game, said he was unsure of exactly when he was concussed.

“Some of the doctors and those guys came and grabbed me after the game,” he said. “The evaluation happened, and it’s just the NFL’s rules. Protocol is what it is. There’s not much fighting it.”

Garoppolo returned to practice in a limited capacity late last week, but wasn’t cleared before the Chargers game. He got in his first full practice since entering protocol Friday.

“Feeling good,” he said. “I think we’re in a good spot. We had a good practice out there, had a good rhythm and a good tempo to us. It’s just about doing the little things right now. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Coach Josh McDaniels said this week Garoppolo would return to his starting role as soon as he was healthy.

