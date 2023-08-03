Raiders report: Josh Jacobs could be workhorse again upon return

The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season as a full-time player and most likely would have the same role this season if he reports to the team.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) divers for yards as he is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) closes in during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Zamir White gets ready to run through a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Running back Josh Jacobs destroyed any notion of a running back by committee for the Raiders last season by having a phenomenal season as the NFL’s leading rusher.

Coach Josh McDaniels doesn’t see any reason to believe it will be different should Jacobs sign the franchise tag or agree to a one-year deal and play this season.

“You go with what’s the best thing to do for the team, and certainly that was (Josh Jacobs) last year,” McDaniels said.

The Raiders have a deep stable of ball carriers, including veteran Ameer Abdullah and 2022 draft picks Zamir White and Brittain Brown, among others.

Any extended absence from Jacobs could open the door for more opportunities. In that case, McDaniels has faith in the group that could be headed by White.

“I think just (White’s) running skill and innate ability to see things when he has the ball, find lanes, cutbacks, when he’s supposed to bounce, when he’s not, when he’s supposed to go ahead and tuck it in there and make some hard yards,” McDaniels said of his strengths. “And I’d say just overall his ability to go forward on contact. I’ve always been impressed with runners that do that.”

The absence of Jacobs is allowing other players to see more reps in training camp, which could help them get better even if they don’t see much game action.

“Obviously, the backs are all going to get opportunities in training camp,” McDaniels said. “They did last year, and they will always do that because this is our opportunity to try to get them all a foundation in our system and see what they can do. This is a really important time of the year for everybody in that regard.”

Nothing serious

McDaniels indicated that cornerback Brandon Facyson, carted off the practice field Tuesday with an apparent leg issue, might have avoided serious injury.

“He won’t be out there (during Wednesday’s practice),” said McDaniels, declining a further update. “That’s all. I don’t think it’s going to be too long term.”

In other injury news, first-round pick Tyree Wilson (foot) remains on the nonfootball injury list. Defensive linemen Neil Farrell Jr. (undisclosed) and Byron Young (undisclosed), another rookie, remain on reserve lists working their way back to full health.

Tight end returns

The Raiders brought back tight end Jacob Hollister in a move announced Wednesday.

Hollister played three games for the Raiders last season, mostly on special teams. He also appeared in two games for the Vikings.

The former Wyoming player’s best season came in 2019 with the Seahawks when he had 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Hollister, who has played in 62 career games with the Raiders, Vikings, Seahawks, Jaguars and Patriots, was signed a day after the Raiders released former first-round pick O.J. Howard.

Raiders work out linebacker

Free-agent linebacker Jaylon Smith worked out for the team Wednesday, but no contract is imminent.

Smith, a 2019 Pro Bowler, recorded 88 tackles and a sack for the Giants last season.

He played under Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for four games late in the 2021 season. The 28-year-old, a second-round pick of the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in 2016, also did a brief stint with the Packers.

