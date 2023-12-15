Raiders report: Offensive lineman gets revenge on Chargers star

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor has had Thursday night’s game circled since Week 4 when Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack torched the Raiders for six sacks.

Raiders offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) prepares to block with Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) set across from him during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor couldn’t wait to tell the world about what he and the Raiders accomplished Thursday night in an absolute thrashing of the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

“Y’all’s favorite rusher ain’t do (anything) tonight huh…’” he posted on X before the media arrived in the locker room after a 63-21 prime-time victory.

The post was in obvious reference to edge rusher Khalil Mack, who had several of his six sacks against the right tackle in a Week 4 Chargers victory.

Mack, like many of his teammates, was mostly invisible Thursday. He finished with two tackles and zero sacks, rarely even threatening Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

Eluemunor didn’t hold back when he was asked about the importance of the bounce-back performance.

“It means a lot because I got whooped last time,” he said. “Since then I’ve been doing my thing, but all people want to talk about is that one game against Mack. It didn’t matter what I did the last couple weeks or how well I played, this is the one that meant the most to me. We still have three games to go, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t circled on my calendar.”

Eluemunor wasn’t alone in feeling he had something to prove. The Raiders were shut out Sunday and wanted to show they are better than what they put on the field against the Vikings.

“Last week sucked,” Eluemunor said. “Losing 3-0 was embarrassing. There was a lot of pent-up aggression, and everyone wanted to come out today and let it all out.”

Dual threat

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers joined Marcus Allen as the only players in franchise history to have a passing touchdown and receiving touchdown in the same game.

He said he preferred the pass to the catch.

Why would that be?

“I grew up a quarterback. That was the dream,” Meyers said.

His touchdown catch, a 22-yarder, came via a fade pattern and precise throw. His 3-yard scoring pass to Davante Adams followed a lateral from O’Connell.

Meyers was relieved the offense finally supported the defense.

“They’ve been consistent this year, so it was good to finally match them,” he said.

Big man touchdown

Defensive tackle John Jenkins, per NFL Next Gen Stats, reached a top speed of 14.95 mph during his 44-yard fumble-return touchdown in the third quarter.

Said Jenkins of his scoring sprint: “Just go. We always preach, ‘Run out of the stack if you get the ball.’ You never know. I saw the opportunity there, and I’m like, ‘Why not? Pick it up and run to the end zone.’ ”

Jenkins also was satisfied to see the offense shine.

“It felt amazing. And I love that,” he said. “I encourage that, and we’re going to keep on swinging regardless.”

Spread the wealth

The Raiders had touchdowns from eight players, with only rookie Tre Tucker finding the end zone more than once.

They are just the fourth team in NFL history to have eight players score a touchdown in a game. It was the first time it has happened since 1950.

Crosby a Rooney finalist

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Award, given to a player who demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

Crosby was also a finalist last year.

Each team selects one nominee, and a panel of former players narrows the field to eight finalists, four from each conference. All current NFL players now have a chance to vote from among the eight finalists.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors in February and will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. The award dates to 2014, with Charles Woodson in 2015 the only winner from the Raiders.

