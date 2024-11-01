Raiders report: Rookie goes all out to win team Halloween contest

Raiders rookie defensive tackle DJ Glaze addresses the media after rookies first day of practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

DJ Glaze has been pretty good on the field since taking over as the Raiders starting right tackle several weeks ago.

But the rookie saved one of his best performances for the team meeting room Thursday morning.

Glaze won the award for best costume as voted on by his teammates Halloween morning. He was never informed whether it comes with any sort of prize, however.

“I knew I had to do something,” said Glaze, who dressed up as Jackie Moon, Will Ferrell’s character in the movie “Semi-Pro.” “Tried to find something quick and I feel like the guys liked it.

“I fully committed.”

Glaze said he watched “Semi-Pro” recently and thought Moon was “the perfect character.” He said his closest competition was from rookie offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Powers-Johnson dressed as Matt Foley, Chris Farley’s famous character on “Saturday Night Live.”

Other players who received positive reviews were center Will Putnam (caveman) and defensive end David Agoha (Michael Myers). Agoha rarely broke character while in the Raiders’ building.

The team’s older players told the younger guys in their position groups to go all out. The offensive line room clearly got the memo.

“It’s probably one of the last things I have to do as a rookie, so I figured I’d go all out,” Glaze said.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was not in costume, but did share his favorite one growing up was when he went as a combination of Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars and Russell Tyrone Jones from Wu-Tang Clan.

“It was interesting,” Graham said.

These days, he’s more focused on preparing his defense for the challenge of trying to stop the Bengals on Sunday.

“I’m worried about (quarterback) Joe Burrow,” Graham said, joking. “If one of (the players) came in dressed like Joe Burrow, that would be frightening. Like, ‘Oh no, he’s here today.’”

Graham probably shouldn’t check social media then. Actor Macaulay Culkin dressed as Burrow for Halloween and pictures of him in costume were trending Thursday.

Off script

The Raiders have been successful at moving the ball at the beginning of games, but have struggled later on.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Thursday he doesn’t pre-determine a set of plays, however.

“I know you guys all like that buzzword of ‘scripted,’ but it’s not real,” Getsy said. “There’s not a script, there’s not this laid-out thing. It’s a focus and attention to detail. And I think as far as the preparation part of it, I think it proves that we’re doing a good job as far as how we want to attack people. We’ve just got to continue to improve on that execution part, making sure that it can sustain for four quarters.”

Getsy said the script players have referred to is more just a set of concepts for different situations that may come up throughout the game.

“You go through a plan and you have a plan,” Getsy said. “So, the guys are dialed into when we’re on the 35- yard line, and these are the things that we’re going to attack them with. When we’re on the 25-yard line, these are the ways we’re going to attack them. And if it’s third-and-3, this is the way we’re going to attack them. And there’s nothing different. So, this is how we’re going to open the game, this is how we’re going to continue to play the game, these are the plays off of the plays after we get it and collect information.”

Injury report

Cornerback Jack Jones (knee), wide receiver Jakobi Myers (ankle) and left tackle Kolton Miller (elbow) were full participants in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday.

Center Andre James (ankle) missed his second consecutive practice.

Linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) also missed his second straight practice, but he played through his injury in the Raiders’ 27-20 loss to the Chiefs on Oct. 27 at Allegiant Stadium.

Running back Zamir White (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but did not practice Thursday.

