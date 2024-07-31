Raiders report: Rookie OT stands up to Maxx Crosby in practice

DJ Glaze, thrust into action on the first team after an injury to Thayer Munford, held his own against star defensive end Maxx Crosby, among others.

Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) takes the field during the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — One second Raiders rookie DJ Glaze was standing with the second- and third-string offensive line during Tuesday’s practice at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The next, he was lining up at right tackle for injured Thayer Munford.

Directly in front of him was Maxx Crosby, one of the NFL’s best defensive ends.

Welcome to the league, rookie.

What unfolded next opened some important eyes within the organization. Glaze, a third-round pick from Maryland, held his own against Crosby and other defensive players while operating with the first-team offense.

Just as important, though, was the poise he showed when he was abruptly inserted into the starting lineup for Munford, who suffered a hand injury early in practice.

For such a young player — Glaze turns 22 on Friday — it says a lot about his mindset.

“Being ready when your number is called, that’s the biggest thing,” veteran right guard Dylan Parham said.

Glaze has quietly put together a solid training camp. He has a solid feel for the tackle position, smooth athletic ability and the strength to hold up against defensive linemen.

At 6 feet, 4 inches and 315 pounds, he isn’t the tallest tackle prospect, but his long arms help mitigate that. He excelled as a run and pass blocker Tuesday, using his long arms and strength to punish defenders moving forward and his crisp footwork and arms to keep pass rushers in front of him.

He followed with another solid practice Wednesday, working mostly with the second team, and is making a case as a key backup and future starter.

“Everything starts up front, and he’s a guy who brings that intensity to detail every single day,” running back Ameer Abdullah said.

Bowers makes presence felt

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers drew some oohs and ahhs Wednesday by making a highlight-reel catch on a ball thrown by Aidan O’Connell. Cutting to his left in full stride, Bowers reached back to his right on a pass thrown behind him, then smoothly secured it — one-handed — as he seamlessly raced upfield.

It continued the camp-long showcase Bowers has produced.

“He shows up every single day,” Abdullah said.

But it was a play Bowers made without the ball Tuesday that drew the biggest reaction from teammates and coaches. The first-round pick from Georgia went in motion from his right to his left, only to turn back at the snap of the ball and deliver a picture-perfect block on Crosby, who was flying down the line of scrimmage chasing the play from behind.

Known more for his pass-catching ability than his blocking, Bowers showed no hesitation in squaring Crosby up, putting the crown of his helmet in his chest and distributing a punishing block.

“We have a rule,” Abdullah said. “You’re a rookie in meetings. You’re a rookie when you’re in the cafeteria. But when you step inside this rectangle, you’re not a rookie anymore. He understands that.”

Feeling healthy

Linebacker Divine Deablo spent the offseason focused on trying to improve in the area he thinks is the biggest factor between his success and struggles in his first four seasons.

His health.

“I feel like as long as I’m healthy, I can be a top linebacker in the league,” he said. “When I’m not, it can go downhill.”

The most notable difference is his weight. Deablo has taken off much of the bulk he added last offseason.

“Last year, I felt too big,” he said. “I had put on a lot of muscle. I slimmed it back down this offseason so I can keep my speed and beat players to the ball.”

