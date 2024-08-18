Raiders report: Star receiver sits out preseason game vs. Cowboys

One of the Raiders’ best players was in street clothes for the team’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) chats with Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (18) following their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was not in uniform for Saturday’s preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium.

Adams was on the sidelines in street clothes following several days of speculation as to whether he would play.

After the game, coach Antonio Pierce wrote off the absence as a precautionary measure.

“The other night when we had the scrimmage and practice here at the stadium, he had an awkward movement and got sore and missed practice (Thursday),” Pierce said. “Like I said, if a guy isn’t 100 percent healthy, I wasn’t going to risk it. It’s not worth it. He’ll be back at practice Tuesday.”

Still, the absence of Adams drew suspicion because of how the timeline of comments by Adams and Pierce played out leading up to a game in which many starters played into the second half.

The star wideout, who caught more than 100 passes for the fifth time in six years last season, said Tuesday he would prefer to sit out the preseason contest.

Pierce followed up Wednesday by saying he planned to play all his starters, including Adams.

“If you’re healthy, you’ll play,” Pierce said.

Adams then sat out Thursday’s practice, though no injury was announced.

He was the only expected starter for the Raiders who did not play Saturday besides left tackle Kolton Miller, who is on the Physically Unable to Perform list after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who is working in what amounts to a co-starter role with Michael Mayer, did miss the game due to foot soreness.

Final tuneup for Crosby

Star defensive end Maxx Crosby said he was fine being asked to take the field for extended action in a preseason game, even if it’s not something he has done much in the past.

“(Pierce) wanted us to play,” Crosby said. “Everyone has their own philosophy. You see the Chiefs are playing a little bit. Some teams don’t play at all. I haven’t done it much in my career, but anytime you get to go out there and play football it’s fun.”

Plus, he knows the defense still had some things to work on to be where it wants to be when the games start counting Sept. 8 against the Chargers.

“We know we’re not playing (against the 49ers in the final preseason game), so we’re excited to see the young guys get after it and continue to improve in that one,” Crosby said. “But it was fun. Got to fly around and make some plays. It was a good time. Now the focus is on getting ready for Week 1. Had some fun out there, but it’s about that time.”

‘Big kick’

Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey looks more than ready to follow up an impressive rookie season after drilling a 66-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

The kick would have tied the NFL record if it had come in a game that counted.

He certainly got the attention of his counterpart Daniel Carlson, himself one of the best kickers in the league.

“It’s cool,” the Raiders kicker said. “That’s a big kick, and it had plenty of room to spare. He’s done a great job. Last year was incredible for a first NFL season. It’s a smooth swing that looks almost effortless. I wish I looked that effortless sometimes. But he’s a great guy doing a great job, and it’s fun to watch. Obviously, I’d rather do it than watch him do it, but that was cool.”

Aubrey, whose wife gave birth to the couple’s first child this week, said he has a range out to about 70 yards

“I hit it nice and pure, and it went straight,” he said. “So after about a second or two, I knew it was in.

“You can just feel it off your foot. It feels like nothing’s there. You have, like, no resistance. It pops off your foot. It stays on your foot for, like, half a second, and then it flies. And you know as soon as you hit it that you hit it well.”

The Raiders also had a solid kicking night, with Carlson making both of his field-goal attempts (29 and 27 yards) and AJ Cole downing all four of his punts inside the 20.

Cole is leading all punters with at least five attempts this preseason with a 52.7-yard average.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.